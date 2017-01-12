Mosaic Company (The) (MOS) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic Company (The) (NYSE:MOS) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 717,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,165 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic Company (The) were worth $17,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic Company (The) during the second quarter worth $4,730,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic Company (The) by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 2,110,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,621,000 after buying an additional 322,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic Company (The) by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 9,573,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,164,000 after buying an additional 68,526 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic Company (The) by 28.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 975,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,536,000 after buying an additional 214,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Mosaic Company (The) by 10.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after buying an additional 83,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) opened at 31.43 on Thursday. Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19.

Mosaic Company (The) (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Mosaic Company (The) had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mosaic Company will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Mosaic Company (The)’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mosaic Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $19.00 target price on shares of Mosaic Company (The) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Mosaic Company (The) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.54 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen and Company raised their target price on shares of Mosaic Company (The) from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mosaic Company (The) in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.66.

The Mosaic Company is a producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The Company’s segments include Phosphates, Potash and International Distribution. Its Phosphates Segment sells phosphate-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients throughout North America and internationally.

