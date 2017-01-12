Morgan Stanley Purchases 6,081,485 Shares of Xerox Corporation (XRX)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) by 103.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,975,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,081,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Xerox Corporation were worth $121,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concert Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Xerox Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Xerox Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Xerox Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xerox Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. increased its stake in Xerox Corporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 27,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) opened at 7.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.17. Xerox Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $11.39.

Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Xerox Corporation had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm earned $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Xerox Corporation will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0775 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Xerox Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Xerox Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xerox Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 31st. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Xerox Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.73 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cross Research started coverage on shares of Xerox Corporation in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

In related news, CFO Leslie F. Varon sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $33,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Herve Tessler sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $132,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,067.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xerox Corporation Company Profile

Xerox Corporation is engaged in imaging, business process, analytics, automation and user-centric insights. The Company’s segments include Services, Document Technology and Other. The Company’s Services segment comprises two types of service offerings: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Document Outsourcing (DO).

