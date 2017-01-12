Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Halma plc (HLMA)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,190 ($14.47) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLMA. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price objective on Halma plc from GBX 1,177 ($14.31) to GBX 1,148 ($13.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 ($13.01) price objective on shares of Halma plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their price objective on Halma plc from GBX 860 ($10.46) to GBX 905 ($11.01) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Numis Securities Ltd upgraded Halma plc to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.11) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group upped their price objective on Halma plc from GBX 1,085 ($13.19) to GBX 1,210 ($14.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Halma plc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,005.23 ($12.22).

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) traded down 0.27% on Tuesday, hitting GBX 940.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,980 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 928.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,014.06. Halma plc has a 1-year low of GBX 773.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,131.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 3.56 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.33 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 0.55%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Halma plc (HLMA)” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/morgan-stanley-initiates-coverage-on-halma-plc-hlma/1149867.html.

In related news, insider Daniela Barone Soares acquired 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 954 ($11.60) per share, with a total value of £4,960.80 ($6,032.83).

Halma plc Company Profile

Halma plc is involved in the manufacture of a range of products that protect and improve the quality of life for people. The Company operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Medical, and Environmental & Analysis. The Process Safety includes products, which protect assets and people at work, including specialized interlocks, instruments, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring products.

Receive News & Ratings for Halma plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.