Morgan Stanley Downgrades Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has $51.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $49.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy Partners from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) opened at 45.56 on Friday. Valero Energy Partners has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $51.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average of $42.34.

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Valero Energy Partners had a net margin of 55.97% and a return on equity of 92.55%. The business earned $92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Partners will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Valero Energy Partners by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 328,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after buying an additional 22,129 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Valero Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,432,000. Capital One National Association raised its position in Valero Energy Partners by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Valero Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Valero Energy Partners by 51.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valero Energy Partners

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets. The Company’s assets include crude oil and refined petroleum products pipeline and terminal systems in the United States Gulf Coast and the United States Mid-Continent regions that are integral to the operations of the following Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) refineries, such as Port Arthur Refinery-Port Arthur, Texas; McKee Refinery-Sunray, Texas; Three Rivers Refinery-Three Rivers, Texas; Memphis Refinery-Memphis, Tennessee; Ardmore Refinery-Ardmore, Oklahoma; St.

