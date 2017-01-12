Morgan Stanley Buys 118,895 Shares of CSX Corporation (CSX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,867,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CSX Corporation were worth $117,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX Corporation by 8.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 503,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after buying an additional 40,470 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX Corporation by 6.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in CSX Corporation by 14.2% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 131,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in CSX Corporation during the second quarter worth $7,996,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX Corporation by 16.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) opened at 38.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average is $30.85. CSX Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $37.72.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. CSX Corporation had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CSX Corporation in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Cowen and Company raised their target price on CSX Corporation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CSX Corporation in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on CSX Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded CSX Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.05.

In other CSX Corporation news, President Clarence W. Gooden sold 28,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,055,432.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,879.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Ward sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $9,291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 198,742 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,039.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is a transportation company. The Company provides rail-based transportation services, including rail service and the transport of intermodal containers and trailers. The Company serves three lines of business, such as merchandise business, coal business and intermodal business.

