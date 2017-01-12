Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Morgan Sindall Group PLC (LON:MGNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGNS. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Morgan Sindall Group PLC from GBX 800 ($9.73) to GBX 1,065 ($12.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.16) price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group PLC in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group PLC (LON:MGNS) traded up 1.72% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 830.00. 73,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 738.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 703.12. Morgan Sindall Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 560.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 840.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 364.37 million.

In related news, insider Michael Findlay bought 4,173 shares of Morgan Sindall Group PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 715 ($8.70) per share, for a total transaction of £29,836.95 ($36,284.75).

About Morgan Sindall Group PLC

Morgan Sindall Group plc is a construction and regeneration company. The Company consists of six divisions, including Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration and Investments. Construction & Infrastructure division offers design, construction and infrastructure services working on projects of various sizes for markets, such as commercial, defense and water.

