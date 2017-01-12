Monsanto Company (MON) Stock Rating Upgraded by CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MON. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $128.00 target price on Monsanto Company and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Monsanto Company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $128.00 target price on Monsanto Company and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. S&P Equity Research reiterated a positive rating on shares of Monsanto Company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on Monsanto Company from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.46.

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) opened at 108.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.84. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.01. Monsanto Company has a 1-year low of $83.73 and a 1-year high of $114.26.

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. Monsanto Company had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company earned $2.22 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Monsanto Company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Monsanto Company will post $4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Monsanto Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Preete sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $277,135.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert T. Fraley sold 80,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $8,227,587.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,070.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monsanto Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,430,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,826,000 after buying an additional 389,914 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Monsanto Company by 41.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,593,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,960,000 after buying an additional 4,851,499 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Monsanto Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,893,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,185,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Monsanto Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 11,359,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,897,000 after buying an additional 140,637 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Monsanto Company by 6.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,187,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,690,000 after buying an additional 476,848 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monsanto Company

Monsanto Company (Monsanto), along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of agricultural products for farmers. The Company provides seeds, biotechnology trait products, herbicides and precision agriculture tools to farmers. The Company operates through two segments: Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity.

