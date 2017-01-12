Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Momenta received a boost with the FDA approval of Glatopa (a generic version of Copaxone; 20 mg). The drug has captured nearly 40% of the once-daily Copaxone (20 mg) market. Momenta’s efforts to develop its biosimilars pipeline are also impressive. The company has a partnership with Mylan for six of the latter’s biosimilar. Moreover, we are encouraged by the company’s collaboration with Sandoz. Momenta’s share price has outperformed the Zacks classified Biomedical and Genetics industry in the last twelve months. However, we remain concerned about pricing pressure in the generic market. Moreover, the discontinuation of patient enrolment in a phase II study on necuparanib on the recommendation of an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board following the unfavorable outcome of a planned interim futility analysis is disappointing.”

MNTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) opened at 15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The firm’s market cap is $1.07 billion.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm earned $299.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.68 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.75% and a negative return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2067.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Craig A. Wheeler sold 5,880 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $80,438.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard P. Shea sold 9,799 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $146,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,632,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,835,000 after buying an additional 265,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,258,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,466,000 after buying an additional 335,064 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $26,019,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,636,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after buying an additional 24,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LLC increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 1,629,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,594,000 after buying an additional 160,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing generic versions of drugs, biosimilars and therapeutics for oncology and autoimmune disease. It focuses on three product areas: Complex Generics, Biosimilars and Novel Therapeutics. It has developed generic version of Lovenox (enoxaparin sodium injection).

