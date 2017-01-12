Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 596,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,940 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Company were worth $65,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. MU Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company by 397.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) opened at 95.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.92. Molson Coors Brewing Company has a 12-month low of $80.78 and a 12-month high of $112.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.54.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing Company had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm earned $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Company will post $5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Molson Coors Brewing Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.74%.

WARNING: “Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/molson-coors-brewing-company-tap-stake-boosted-by-sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc/1149357.html.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Molson Coors Brewing Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Molson Coors Brewing Company from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna set a $152.00 target price on Molson Coors Brewing Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing Company in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing Company in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Brewing Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

In other Molson Coors Brewing Company news, CEO Mark Hunter sold 5,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $585,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,078,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Geoffrey E. Molson acquired 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Molson Coors Brewing Company

Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC) is a holding company that operates as a brewer. The Company has a portfolio of brands, including Carling, Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Staropramen, as well as craft and specialty beers, such as Blue Moon, Creemore Springs, Cobra and Doom Bar. The Company operates through four segments: Molson Coors Canada (MCC or Canada segment); MillerCoors LLC (MillerCoors or U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.