Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Mohawk enjoys a leading position in the home furnishings industry, and its strategic acquisitions are encouraging. The U.S. housing market has shown some meaningful improvement in the recent times, which should boost demand. Mohawk’s shares are almost at par with the Zacks categorized Textile-Home Furnishing industry in the last one year. The company is currently exploring numerous investment options for further expansion, including Greenfield opportunities, and acquisitions to broaden its geographic presence and product portfolio in order to boost its top line. However, slowdown in emerging markets is a matter of concern. Also, currency headwinds are expected to put revenue growth under pressure in the near term.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MHK. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.09.

Shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) traded down 0.23% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.74. The company had a trading volume of 468,565 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $14.96 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.65. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $148.56 and a 12 month high of $216.58.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post $12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cock Frans Georges De bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chistopher Wellborn sold 7,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,446,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,926 shares in the company, valued at $34,985,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 13.1% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 612.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 5,954.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. SRB Corp increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a flooring manufacturer that creates products for residential and commercial spaces around the world. The Company’s manufacturing and distribution processes provide carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone, luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and vinyl flooring. It operates in three segments: Global Ceramic, which designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets a line of ceramic tile, porcelain tile and natural stone products; Flooring North America (Flooring NA), which designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets carpet, laminate, carpet pad, rugs, hardwood and vinyl, including LVT, in a range of colors, textures and patterns, and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW), which designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets laminate, hardwood flooring, roofing elements, insulation boards, medium-density fiberboard, chipboards and vinyl flooring products.

