Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at MKM Partners in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research set a $35.00 price objective on Assured Guaranty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) traded down 0.59% during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.06. The stock had a trading volume of 844,999 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.88. Assured Guaranty has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $39.51.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/mkm-partners-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-assured-guaranty-ltd-ago/1150485.html.

In other news, insider Howard Albert sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 7.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,517,000 after buying an additional 281,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,797,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,334,000 after buying an additional 38,151 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,413,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,726,000 after buying an additional 33,894 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 14.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,180,000 after buying an additional 391,500 shares during the period. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 21.5% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 2,899,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,552,000 after buying an additional 512,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company. The Company provides, through its subsidiaries, credit protection products to the United States and international public finance, including infrastructure, and structured finance markets. It conducts its financial guaranty business on a direct basis through the companies, including Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.