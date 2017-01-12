Mizuho Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (VRX)

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by Mizuho in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 28.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (NYSE:VRX) opened at 15.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $5.33 billion. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (NYSE:VRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.23. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International had a positive return on equity of 43.81% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Valeant Pharmaceuticals International will post $5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Valeant Pharmaceuticals International news, Director Thomas W. Sr. Ross bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $73,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,088.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 3,476,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $51,628,846.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 117.5% in the second quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 573,321 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after buying an additional 309,680 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 43,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 41,393 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 78.9% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 108.7% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 109,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 57,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices (contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and aesthetics devices).

