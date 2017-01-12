Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in Snap-On Incorporated (SNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $18,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Snap-On by 48.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Snap-On by 117.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-On by 104.6% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-On by 95.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-On by 9.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) opened at 177.41 on Thursday. Snap-On Incorporated has a 52-week low of $133.09 and a 52-week high of $177.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.03 and its 200-day moving average is $159.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Snap-On had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm earned $834.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post $9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

In other news, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.10, for a total transaction of $3,494,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aldo John Pagliari sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total value of $291,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-On Company Profile

Snap-On Incorporated is a manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users. The Company’s segments include Commercial & Industrial Group, the Snap-on Tools Group, the Repair Systems & Information Group and Financial Services. Its Commercial & Industrial Group segment consists of business operations serving a range of industrial and commercial customers across the world.

