Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $17,461,000 Position in Michael Kors Holdings Limited (KORS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 373,184 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Michael Kors Holdings Limited were worth $17,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 3.8% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 367,867 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $18,202,000 after buying an additional 13,457 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 7.0% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after buying an additional 24,486 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 66.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 105,830 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 42,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,865 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) opened at 42.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average of $48.35. Michael Kors Holdings Limited has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $59.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The lifestyle brand reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Michael Kors Holdings Limited had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm earned $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Michael Kors Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Michael Kors Holdings Limited will post $4.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KORS has been the topic of several research reports. Vetr lowered shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.16 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. began coverage on shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

In other Michael Kors Holdings Limited news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 5,156 shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $247,591.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,600.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited is a designer, marketer, distributor and retailer of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel bearing the Michael Kors tradename and related trademarks MICHAEL KORS, MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS, and various other related trademarks and logos. The Company operates through three segments: retail, wholesale and licensing.

