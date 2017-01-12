Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 828,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) were worth $18,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) by 4.9% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.6% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,053,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,807,000 after buying an additional 95,685 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) by 36.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 426,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after buying an additional 113,086 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 856,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,152,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) opened at 23.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average of $23.07. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $24.82.

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 26.70%. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The)’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post $1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. RBC Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Albert Fried & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

About Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc (IPG) is an advertising and marketing services company. IPG’s companies are engaged in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. The Company operates through two segments: Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

