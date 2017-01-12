Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 28,913 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (CBG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBG) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,913 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $17,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Alpha Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,100,000 after buying an additional 677,900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,176,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,922,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 17,642,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,633,000 after buying an additional 1,601,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBG) opened at 31.29 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $33.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.83.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post $2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,663,979.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, purchased 2,217,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $57,203,502.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc is a holding company that conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company is a commercial real estate services and investment company. The Company operates through the segments: The Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management, and Development Services.

