Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,417 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the second quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) traded up 0.33% during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,206 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average of $58.70. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $62.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm earned $771.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post $2.22 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,417 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/mitsubishi-ufj-kokusai-asset-management-co-ltd-purchases-1417-shares-of-paychex-inc-payx/1150270.html.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Paychex from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Compass Point lifted their price target on Paychex from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

In related news, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $1,132,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,409.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.