Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Mylan N.V. (MYL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mylan N.V. were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mylan N.V. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,441,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,323,000 after buying an additional 1,431,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mylan N.V. by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,057,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,566,000 after buying an additional 315,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Mylan N.V. by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 12,112,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,760,000 after buying an additional 1,204,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Mylan N.V. by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,995,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,455,000 after buying an additional 509,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mylan N.V. by 56.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,066,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,779,000 after buying an additional 2,908,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) traded down 1.42% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.75. 7,165,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.96. Mylan N.V. has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $54.23. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Mylan N.V. had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business earned $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Mylan N.V.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mylan N.V. will post $4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Mylan N.V. (MYL)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/mitsubishi-ufj-kokusai-asset-management-co-ltd-increases-position-in-mylan-n-v-myl/1150286.html.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $45.00 price target on shares of Mylan N.V. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $44.00 price target on shares of Mylan N.V. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mylan N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vetr lowered shares of Mylan N.V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mylan N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan N.V. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.66.

About Mylan N.V.

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.