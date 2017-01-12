Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3,015,000 Position in ConAgra Foods Inc. (CAG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of ConAgra Foods Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,417 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ConAgra Foods were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of ConAgra Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of ConAgra Foods by 71.7% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConAgra Foods during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ConAgra Foods during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, National Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of ConAgra Foods during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConAgra Foods Inc. (NYSE:CAG) traded down 0.31% during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,068,668 shares. ConAgra Foods Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.74.

ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm earned $2.09 billion during the quarter. ConAgra Foods had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConAgra Foods Inc. will post $1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. ConAgra Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 69.93%.

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ConAgra Foods from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of ConAgra Foods in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of ConAgra Foods in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConAgra Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised ConAgra Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConAgra Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

In other ConAgra Foods news, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $128,733.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, formerly ConAgra Foods, Inc, operates as a packaged food company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Foods and Commercial Foods. The Company sells branded and customized food products, as well as commercially branded foods. It also supplies vegetable, spice and grain products to a range of restaurants, foodservice operators and commercial customers.

