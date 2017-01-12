Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3,003,000 Position in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,621,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10,267.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 417,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,740,000 after buying an additional 413,670 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,489,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 14.8% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,558,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,518,000 after buying an additional 330,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,668,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) traded up 1.12% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.36. 1,450,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $62.20 and a 12 month high of $100.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.14 and a 200-day moving average of $90.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $605 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.30 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 20.90%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post $4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 29.33%.

KSU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.47.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern (KCS) is a transportation holding company with domestic and international rail operations in North America that are focused on the north/south freight corridor connecting commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with industrial cities in Mexico. The Company controls and owns The Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCSR), a United States Class I railroad that serves a 10-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri and several key ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

