Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2,840,000 Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.4% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) traded up 0.65% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,986 shares. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.14. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.72 and a 12-month high of $126.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.09 and a 200-day moving average of $119.44.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The business earned $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post $6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWK. Macquarie began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.73.

In related news, insider James J. Cannon sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $54,223.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,163.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig A. Douglas sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $439,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,527.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc is a provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, mechanical access solutions (automatic doors and commercial locking systems), electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and products and services for various industrial applications.

