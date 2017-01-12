Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,241 Shares of Nielsen N.V. (NLSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nielsen N.V. were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nielsen N.V. by 178.1% in the second quarter. EverPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 390,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after buying an additional 890,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nielsen N.V. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,101,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,326,000 after buying an additional 834,315 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nielsen N.V. by 21.9% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,306,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,816,000 after buying an additional 774,777 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nielsen N.V. during the second quarter valued at about $58,195,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nielsen N.V. during the third quarter valued at about $27,639,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) traded up 1.01% during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,601,012 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26. Nielsen N.V. has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $55.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Nielsen N.V. had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company earned $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nielsen N.V. will post $2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLSN. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Nielsen N.V. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays PLC cut Nielsen N.V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Nielsen N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Nielsen N.V. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Nielsen N.V. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen N.V. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Charlton sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $254,843.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,266 shares in the company, valued at $835,121.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Arvin Kash sold 120,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $5,283,816.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,648.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nielsen N.V. Company Profile

Nielsen N.V. (Nielsen), formerly Nielsen Holdings N.V., is an information and measurement company. The Company is engaged in providing clients with an understanding of consumers and consumer behavior. The Company delivers media and marketing information, and analytics on a global and local basis. Nielsen operates through two business segments: Buy and Watch.

