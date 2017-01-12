Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,130 Shares of Cerner Corporation (CERN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cerner Corporation were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner Corporation by 111.8% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 211,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after buying an additional 111,761 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Cerner Corporation during the second quarter worth $32,321,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Cerner Corporation by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 727,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,618,000 after buying an additional 18,101 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) traded up 1.58% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.31. 2,854,773 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average is $57.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.00. Cerner Corporation has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $67.50.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Cerner Corporation had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 13.85%. Cerner Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Corporation will post $2.30 EPS for the current year.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Cerner Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerner Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cerner Corporation in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Cerner Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cerner Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.97.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner Corporation

Cerner Corporation is a supplier of healthcare information technology (HCIT). The Company offers a range of intelligent solutions and services that support the clinical, financial and operational needs of organizations. Its segments include Domestic and Global. The Domestic segment includes the business activity in the United States.

