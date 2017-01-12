Mistras Group Inc (MG) Given “Outperform” Rating at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mistras Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mistras Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) opened at 24.3199 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68. Mistras Group has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.61 million, a P/E ratio of 35.6075 and a beta of 1.11.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mistras Group will post $0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Sotirios J. Vahaviolos sold 95,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,000,223.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,387,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,309,894.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Sotirios J. Vahaviolos sold 85,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $1,999,589.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,483,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,396,130.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mistras Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,216,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after buying an additional 42,184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mistras Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,395,000 after buying an additional 61,609 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in Mistras Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 733,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after buying an additional 131,129 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in Mistras Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 636,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Mistras Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 634,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,886,000 after buying an additional 44,550 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

