Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded Minerals Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) traded down 0.57% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.00. The company had a trading volume of 158,810 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day moving average of $70.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 2.06. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $83.20.

In other news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $260,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 66.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 103.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 14,421 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $4,961,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc is a resource-and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. It has five segments. The Specialty Minerals, Performance Materials, and Construction Technologies segments produce and sell products and technologies based primarily upon the mineral products calcium carbonate, bentonite, talc, chromite and leonardite.

