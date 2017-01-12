Micro Focus International plc (MCRO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) in a report issued on Monday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 2,150 ($26.15) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MCRO. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Micro Focus International plc in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Beaufort Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($31.62) price objective on shares of Micro Focus International plc in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a not rated rating on shares of Micro Focus International plc in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.15) price objective on shares of Micro Focus International plc in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,997 ($24.29).

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) traded up 0.67% during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2154.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,952 shares. Micro Focus International plc has a one year low of GBX 1,275.00 and a one year high of GBX 2,400.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,126.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,019.86. The stock’s market cap is GBX 4.94 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/micro-focus-international-plc-mcro-earns-neutral-rating-from-credit-suisse-group/1149765.html.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.60 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

In other news, insider Richard Atkins bought 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,158 ($26.24) per share, with a total value of £15,149.16 ($18,422.91).

About Micro Focus International plc

Micro Focus International plc is a United Kingdom-based global software company. The Company is engaged in delivering and supporting software solutions. The Company enables customers to utilize new technology solutions while maximizing the value of their investments in information technology (IT) infrastructure and business applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.