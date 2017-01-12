Metro Ag (MEO3) PT Set at €36.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €36.00 ($37.89) target price on Metro Ag (ETR:MEO3) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bankhaus Lampe set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on Metro Ag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Commerzbank AG set a €37.50 ($39.47) target price on Metro Ag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($36.84) price objective on Metro Ag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. DZ Bank AG reiterated a buy rating on shares of Metro Ag in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a €30.50 ($32.11) price objective on Metro Ag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €31.49 ($33.15).

Metro Ag (ETR:MEO3) opened at 28.021 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €26.46 and its 200 day moving average is €25.24. Metro Ag has a 12-month low of €19.97 and a 12-month high of €28.29. The firm has a market cap of €9.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.287.

Metro Ag Company Profile

Metro AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the self-service wholesale trade sector. The Company operates through three segments: METRO Cash & Carry, Media-Saturn and Real. The METRO Cash & Carry segment operates in the wholesale business for professional customers, such as hotels and restaurants, catering firms, independent retailers, service providers and public authorities, and comprises the brands METRO and MAKRO.

