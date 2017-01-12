Mercury General Corporation (MCY) Shares Bought by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General Corporation were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mercury General Corporation by 4,875.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 358,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 351,729 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General Corporation during the third quarter valued at $7,999,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury General Corporation by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,946,000 after buying an additional 90,104 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury General Corporation by 92.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 45,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mercury General Corporation by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,170,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,222,000 after buying an additional 40,888 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) traded down 1.61% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,227 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.45. Mercury General Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average of $55.51.

Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $808.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.88 million. Mercury General Corporation had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 5.07%. Mercury General Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury General Corporation will post $1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from Mercury General Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Mercury General Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury General Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

In related news, Director Mike Curtius sold 1,500 shares of Mercury General Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $84,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,093.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mercury General Corporation

Mercury General Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company is engaged in writing personal automobile insurance through approximately 10 insurance subsidiaries in over 10 states. The Company operates through Property and Casualty business segment. The Company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical breakdown and umbrella insurance.

