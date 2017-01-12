Merck KGaA (MRK) Given a €116.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc.

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been assigned a €116.00 ($122.11) price target by analysts at Citigroup Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on MRK. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €100.00 ($105.26) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €118.00 ($124.21) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($108.42) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Nord/LB set a €114.00 ($120.00) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DZ Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €103.81 ($109.27).
Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) opened at 101.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of €44.26 billion and a PE ratio of 29.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €96.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €95.64. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of €70.87 and a 52 week high of €103.49.
Merck KGaA Company Profile

