Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) Upgraded to Buy by Guggenheim

Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was upgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

MRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vetr lowered shares of Merck & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.17 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Merck & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Merck & Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.59.

Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK) opened at 61.63 on Thursday. Merck & Company has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $169.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average is $61.12.

Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 billion. Merck & Company had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Merck & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Company will post $3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Merck & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Merck & Company’s payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

In other Merck & Company news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 85,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $5,133,090.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,275.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,104,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 514,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,487,653.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Merck & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $2,072,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Merck & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Company by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, RGT Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Company Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products, which it markets directly and through its joint ventures. It operates through one segment, Pharmaceutical. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

