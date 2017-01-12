Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) Stake Increased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Company were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Company by 512.1% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 374,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,558,000 after buying an additional 313,068 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Merck & Company by 32.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,398,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,259,000 after buying an additional 344,592 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Company by 6.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 369,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,039,000 after buying an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. Seminole Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $19,783,000. Finally, Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Company by 14.4% in the second quarter. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) traded up 1.15% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.34. The company had a trading volume of 21,297,559 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $171.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.12. Merck & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $65.46.

Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company earned $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 billion. Merck & Company had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Company, Inc. will post $3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Merck & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Merck & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Vetr cut shares of Merck & Company from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.27 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Merck & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merck & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Company in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In other Merck & Company news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 85,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $5,133,090.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,275.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rochelle B. Lazarus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Company Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products, which it markets directly and through its joint ventures. It operates through one segment, Pharmaceutical. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

