Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Separately, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medpace Holdings in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ:MEDP) traded down 0.90% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.32. 10,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02. Medpace Holdings has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.59.

Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. Medpace Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings will post $1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Medpace Holdings during the third quarter valued at $5,115,000. BlackRock Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,056,000. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace Holdings

Medpace Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates as a clinical contract research organization (CRO) focused on providing scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company is focused on conducting clinical trials across therapeutic areas, with focus in cardiology, metabolic disease, oncology, endocrinology, central nervous system (CNS), and Anti-Viral and Anti-Infective (AVAI).

