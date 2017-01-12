Mediaset (MDIUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mediaset (NASDAQ:MDIUY) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Zacks has also given Mediaset an industry rank of 36 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MDIUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mediaset from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Group downgraded Mediaset from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Mediaset from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Shares of Mediaset (NASDAQ:MDIUY) traded down 3.01% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.53. 1,352 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. Mediaset has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 1127.50.

Mediaset SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in the broadcasting sector. The Company is active in the broadcasting of commercial television in Italy and Spain. In Italy, it divides its activities into two main segments: Integrated Television Operations, which is involved in free-to-air generalist television, through RTI SpA, which manages Canale 5, Italia I and Rete 4, as well as a broad range of programs, such as football, television series, cinema, documentaries and children’s television; Network Infrastructure Services and Management, operates through Ei Towers SpA, which operates infrastructure networks and electronic communications services in the field of television, radio and mobile phone broadcasting.

