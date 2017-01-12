MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) Given “Hold” Rating at Albert Fried & Company

Albert Fried & Company restated their hold rating on shares of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

MDCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDC Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MDC Partners in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a sector perform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. RBC Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MDC Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a sector perform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of MDC Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of MDC Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.95.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) traded down 1.44% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,177 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. The firm’s market capitalization is $370.35 million. MDC Partners has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

In other MDC Partners news, insider Mitchell Gendel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Kauffman purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in MDC Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MDC Partners by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MDC Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in MDC Partners by 16.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in MDC Partners by 16.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc is a provider of marketing, advertising, activation, communications and strategic consulting solutions. The Company’s segment is Advertising and Communications. It operates through a network of Partner Firms. The Advertising and Communications segment consists of integrated marketing consulting services to Partner Firms that offers advertising, marketing, media, communications solutions, and specialized consumer insights and analytics, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; public relations; corporate communications; market research; corporate identity and branding services; sales promotion; the design, development, research and implementation of consumer services, and direct marketing services.

