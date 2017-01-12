Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) VP Christopher J. Neil Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) VP Christopher J. Neil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) opened at 40.70 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $42.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average of $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Pacific Crest reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Drexel Hamilton boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,392,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,558,000 after buying an additional 1,054,328 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,422,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,557,000 after buying an additional 71,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 35.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,722,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,165,000 after buying an additional 2,819,552 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 17.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,745,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,419,000 after buying an additional 1,460,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 18.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,717,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,806,000 after buying an additional 1,486,323 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, referred to as analog circuits. The Company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. The Company caters to automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer and industrial markets.

