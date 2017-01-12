Mattioli Woods plc (MTW) Rating Reiterated by Macquarie

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 735 ($8.94) price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods plc in a report on Monday. FinnCap increased their price objective on Mattioli Woods plc from GBX 650 ($7.90) to GBX 800 ($9.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Mattioli Woods plc from GBX 660 ($8.03) to GBX 735 ($8.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, N+1 Singer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 712 ($8.66) price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods plc in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 745.50 ($9.07).

Shares of Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) traded down 1.21% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 777.99. 8,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is GBX 196.09 million. Mattioli Woods plc has a 52-week low of GBX 566.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 795.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 759.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 702.39.

Mattioli Woods plc Company Profile

Mattioli Woods plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of wealth management and employee benefit services. The Company’s principal services include wealth management, employee benefits and pensions. Its operating segments include Direct pension consultancy and administration, which provides Self Invested Personal Pension and Small Self-Administered Pension Scheme arrangements; Third party pension administration, which offers pensions administration; Investment and asset management; Property management, consisting of the operations of Custodian Capital Limited, and Employee benefits, which offers solutions to assist its corporate clients around employee engagement.

