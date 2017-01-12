Matt Barwell Purchases 19 Shares of Britvic Plc (BVIC) Stock

Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) insider Matt Barwell bought 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 589 ($7.16) per share, for a total transaction of £111.91 ($136.09).

Matt Barwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Matt Barwell bought 20 shares of Britvic Plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 567 ($6.90) per share, for a total transaction of £113.40 ($137.91).

Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) opened at 579.00 on Thursday. Britvic Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 521.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 738.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 559.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 596.92. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.52 billion.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Britvic Plc’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 3.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BVIC. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($8.63) price target on shares of Britvic Plc in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.17) price target on shares of Britvic Plc in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.15) price target on shares of Britvic Plc in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group lowered their price target on shares of Britvic Plc from GBX 650 ($7.90) to GBX 580 ($7.05) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Britvic Plc from GBX 630 ($7.66) to GBX 680 ($8.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 678.63 ($8.25).

About Britvic Plc

Britvic Plc is a United Kingdom-based soft drinks company. The Company offers sparkling sodas, juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. The Company operates through five segments: GB stills, GB cards, Ireland, France and International. The Company manufactures, markets and sells its range of brands, including Pepsi, 7UP, Lipton Ice Tea and Mountain Dew.

