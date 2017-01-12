Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) opened at 67.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average of $67.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $69.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post $3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Rapport sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter Zaffino sold 109,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $7,111,877.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 203,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,234,148.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,680,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,918,000 after buying an additional 3,868,048 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.2% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,140,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,973,000 after buying an additional 746,736 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,364,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,842,000 after buying an additional 143,770 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 46.7% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,361,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,638,000 after buying an additional 752,079 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,882,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,873,000 after buying an additional 133,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.44.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc is a professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. The Company is the parent company of various specialty consultants, including Marsh, an insurance broker, intermediary and risk advisor; Guy Carpenter, a risk and reinsurance specialist; Mercer, a provider of human resource (HR) and related financial advice and services, and Oliver Wyman Group, a management, economic and brand consultancy.

