Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Marsh & McLennan exposure to currency volatility due to huge international presence, and integration risks from acquisitions raises concern. Also, high tax rates and low interest rates have suppressed investment income and pension liability risk, thereby raising concern. In 2016 the company's share price have gained less than the Zacks categorized Insurnace Brokers industry. The company has been witnessing solid margin expansion in both Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. Also, the company is expected to benefit from improved pricing, stable ratings, strong capital management and expense-control initiatives. Marsh & McLennan’s effective capital management via share buyback and dividend payment also impresses. Over the past many years the company has made significant investments, both for organic growth and acquisitions.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MMC. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays PLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup Inc. cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) traded down 0.47% during trading on Monday, reaching $67.12. The company had a trading volume of 192,435 shares. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $50.81 and a 1-year high of $69.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average of $67.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post $3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/marsh-mclennan-companies-inc-mmc-lifted-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1149755.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Chairman Alexander S. Moczarski sold 8,850 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $601,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Rapport sold 10,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,509,000 after buying an additional 21,731 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 460.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 687,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,049,000 after buying an additional 564,578 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $2,273,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc is a professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. The Company is the parent company of various specialty consultants, including Marsh, an insurance broker, intermediary and risk advisor; Guy Carpenter, a risk and reinsurance specialist; Mercer, a provider of human resource (HR) and related financial advice and services, and Oliver Wyman Group, a management, economic and brand consultancy.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.