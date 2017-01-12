Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (COO)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:COO) by 37.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 354,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 208,084 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) were worth $63,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 58.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 1.5% in the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) during the second quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) during the second quarter valued at about $20,781,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) opened at 177.76 on Thursday. Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.28 and a 12 month high of $190.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business earned $518.70 million during the quarter. Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.93%. Analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies, Inc. will post $9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Cooper Companies, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is 1.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp set a $221.00 price target on Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $203.00 price target on Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

In other Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 20,000 shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.82, for a total transaction of $3,496,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,644 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,844.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley Md Zinberg sold 5,000 shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total value of $894,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies, Inc. (The)

The Cooper Companies, Inc (Cooper) is a medical device company. The Company operates through two business units: CooperVision, Inc (CooperVision) and CooperSurgical, Inc (CooperSurgical). CooperVision develops, manufactures and markets a range of soft contact lenses for the vision correction market. CooperVision offers Biofinity monthly spherical, toric and multifocal lenses under the Avaira brand.

