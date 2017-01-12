Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $16,078,000 Position in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ultimate Software Group were worth $16,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Calvert Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) opened at 196.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.96 and a beta of 0.95. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.26 and a 12-month high of $224.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.27.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.94 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post $3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $16,078,000 Position in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/manning-napier-advisors-llc-has-16078000-position-in-the-ultimate-software-group-inc-ulti/1149711.html.

A number of research analysts have commented on ULTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush upgraded The Ultimate Software Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Pacific Crest started coverage on The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.50.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, Chairman Scott Scherr sold 72,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.72, for a total transaction of $15,217,702.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 480,896 shares in the company, valued at $100,853,509.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick Wilber sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $1,050,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,087,609.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc (Ultimate) is a cloud provider of people management solutions, referred to as human capital management (HCM). The Company’s UltiPro product suite (UltiPro) is an engaging solution that has human resources (HR), payroll and benefits management, and includes global people management, available in over 10 languages with approximately 40 country-specific localizations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ultimate Software Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ultimate Software Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.