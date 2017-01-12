Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 136,560 Expedia, Inc. (EXPE)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 136,560 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,938,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Expedia by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,101,264 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $329,664,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia by 32.6% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,034,943 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $216,315,000 after buying an additional 500,674 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Expedia during the second quarter valued at $106,300,000. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in Expedia by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 918,473 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $97,634,000 after buying an additional 71,603 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Expedia by 8.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 573,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) opened at 117.20 on Thursday. Expedia, Inc. has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $133.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.63 and a 200 day moving average of $116.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The online travel company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Expedia had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm earned $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Expedia’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia, Inc. will post $4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Expedia from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Expedia in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Expedia in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.93.

In other Expedia news, EVP Robert J. Dzielak sold 11,260 shares of Expedia stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,463,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 101,300 shares of Expedia stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $12,665,539.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,267,571.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Expedia

Expedia, Inc is an online travel company. The Company makes travel products and services available, on a standalone and package basis, provided by various lodging properties, airlines, car rental companies, destination service providers, cruise lines and other travel product and service companies. Its Core OTA segment provides a range of travel and advertising services, through a range of brands, including Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States and localized Expedia and Hotels.com Websites throughout the world, Orbitz.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Venere, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com, and Classic Vacations.

