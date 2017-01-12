Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) Position Cut by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 72.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,674 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mallinckrodt PLC were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 91.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 15,405 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 5.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 912,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,646,000 after buying an additional 50,435 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 2.3% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 7.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) traded up 2.34% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.62. 1,713,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.49. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $85.83.

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.10 million. Mallinckrodt PLC had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Mallinckrodt PLC’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt PLC will post $7.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/mallinckrodt-plc-mnk-position-cut-by-stoneridge-investment-partners-llc/1150495.html.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a research note on Sunday. Vetr downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.49.

Mallinckrodt PLC Company Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company (Mallinckrodt) is engaged in the specialty pharmaceuticals and nuclear imaging business. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes specialty pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products, and nuclear imaging agents. The Company’s segments include Specialty Brands, Specialty Generics and Nuclear Imaging.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.