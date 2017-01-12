Magna International Inc. (MG.A) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG.A)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued on Thursday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a C$65.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$73.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.50.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc (Magna) is an automotive supplier. The Company’s segments are North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World, and Corporate and Other. Its product capabilities include producing body, chassis, exterior, seating, powertrain, electronic, vision, closure, and roof systems and modules, as well as vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing.

