Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) is Karpas Strategies LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Karpas Strategies LLC continued to hold its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,646 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. accounts for approximately 5.5% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. were worth $11,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. during the second quarter valued at $375,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. during the second quarter valued at $1,600,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. by 3.4% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. by 156.8% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 99,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) traded down 0.11% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.91. 42,869 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.77. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $77.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. had a net margin of 36.82% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $586.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. will post $3.54 EPS for the current year.

MMP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.68.

