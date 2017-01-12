Macquarie Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 388 ($4.72) target price on the stock. Macquarie’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. N+1 Singer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 374 ($4.55) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 365 ($4.44) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) traded down 0.038% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 399.849. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,361 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 358.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 322.02. The firm’s market cap is GBX 180.10 million. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 235.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 404.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.24%.

About Liontrust Asset Management PLC

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (Liontrust) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in specialist fund management business. It is an investment management company that manages the United Kingdom, European, Asian and Global equities, Global credit and Multi-Assets. It offers a range of products, such as Unit Trusts, Offshore funds, Segregated Mandates and Discretionary Portfolio Management Services.

