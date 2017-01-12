Lsb Industries Inc. (LXU) Short Interest Down 4.2% in December

Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,683,113 shares, a drop of 4.2% from the November 30th total of 6,977,462 shares. Currently, 27.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,451 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Lsb Industries during the second quarter worth $115,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Lsb Industries during the third quarter worth $124,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Lsb Industries during the third quarter worth $127,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Lsb Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lsb Industries during the third quarter worth $130,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lsb Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) opened at 8.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 4.36. Lsb Industries has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.69. Lsb Industries had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lsb Industries will post ($4.48) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lsb Industries

LSB Industries, Inc is a diversified holding company engaged in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. The Company’s segments are Chemical Business, Climate Control Business and Other. Its Chemical Business segment manufactures and sells nitrogen-based chemical products for the agricultural, industrial and mining markets.

