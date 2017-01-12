Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Continues to Hold Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System maintained its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 37.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 32.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) traded down 0.03% on Thursday, reaching $57.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,716 shares. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $57.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average of $47.07.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.92 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post $2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AEIS. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Dougherty & Co increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $219,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, selling and supporting its power conversion products and solutions, used in various applications ranging from manufacturing and industrial processes to instrumentation, and test and measurement.

