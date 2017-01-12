Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys Shares of 37,219 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 37,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 395.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 30,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 155.8% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 582,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 490.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) traded down 0.65% on Thursday, reaching $25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,175 shares. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.34.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business earned $446.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.28.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $2,569,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,665 shares in the company, valued at $11,988,623.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aneel Zaman sold 29,038 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $741,049.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,103,184.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (Cadence) develops system design enablement (SDE) solutions that are used to design whole electronics systems and integrated circuits (ICs) and electronic devices. The Company’s SDE product offerings include electronic design automation (EDA), software, emulation and prototyping hardware, and two categories of intellectual property (IP): verification IP (VIP) and design IP.

