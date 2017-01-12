Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Boosts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2,026.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 606,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 577,552 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $47,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,170,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,075,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 28.8% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 10,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Management raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 181.2% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 64,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 41,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 142,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) opened at 73.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.97. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $103.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 100.57% and a net margin of 47.74%. The company earned $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post $11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen and Company set a $120.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider John C. Martin sold 73,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,396,869.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,204,433 shares in the company, valued at $235,814,224.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Madigan sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $7,860,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,115,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s principal areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), liver diseases, such as chronic hepatitis C virus infection and chronic hepatitis B virus infection, cardiovascular, hematology/oncology and inflammation/respiratory.

